Women bikers take out rally ahead of I-Day to spread awareness about road safety

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a bid to invoke a sense of pride among the youth and spread awareness about road safety, a group of 200 superbikes, led by 20 women riders, carried out a bike rally here on Sunday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day.

"The motive of this magnificent extravaganza was not only to invoke a sense of pride among the youth of the country and to consider the day as a mere holiday but also to educate people on general road safety measures," said an official statement.

The rally -- 'Jashn-e-Azadi' (The Great Freedom Ride) -- was organised by an NGO called Nehru Bal Sangh (NBS)."Death toll due to road accidents has been increasing day by day in India. In the wake of this crisis, Jashn-e-Azadi is initiating a yearlong campaign... to educate people about road safety and traffic rules," President of the NGO Ashok Sahota said in the statement.The rally was flagged off from Lotus Temple and concluded at Bel-la Monde in Chattarpur. It travelled through Ring road, South Extension, Moti Bagh, Vasant Vihar, NH8, Cyber Hub and MG Road."Freedom is our birthright and we feel it when we step out of our house on a motorcycle without any fear. We ride not to make a point that we ride but to experience true freedom from within that yes, we are free to do what our heart wishes to," said biker Suparna Sarkar adding that she wished more and more women could come forward to ride motorcycles."For me, the meaning of Independence Day has changed from the last 3 years, this NGO and the people behind this have made August 15 a celebration for people like me who awaited a national holiday to sleep in," said Anish, one of the motorbike enthusiasts. (ANI)