Women can hail, board Telangana RTC buses anywhere after 7:30 pm

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): To ensure the safety of women passengers in the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued orders to all bus drivers and conductors to stop the bus anywhere on the request of women after 7:30 pm.



According to a statement issued by the TSRTC on Tuesday, this hail and board service which can be used to stop or get down from buses not necessarily at bus stops has been started with the aim of providing better facilities to passengers and safe bus travel for women at night.

Orders have been issued with this regard to all the depot managers, bus conductors, and drivers. If the bus driver or conductor does not follow the rules, passengers can contact the depot manager and lodge a complaint, said the TSRTC.

It stated that if a woman passenger faces any issue, she can complain to the depot managers who will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The TSRTC also urged the women passengers to make use of this service and have a safer journey.

Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad RTC Regional Manager Ch Venkanna said, "Women now are travelling to various places for livelihood and sometimes have to depend on private transport for their travel which might be insecure sometimes. Hence, to ensure that they get back home safe from their place of work, RTC has started this service in 17 bus depots."

Strict instructions have been given to all drivers and conductors to implement this service, he added.

"This move by the TSRTC is a good initiative. It will be helpful for women travellers and added that she will try to make use of this service," said Keerti, a passenger.

RTC Bus Conductor Suganda said that they will ensure that this service is implemented from their side and added that it will be helpful for the women like her who travel for work.

Telangana Mazdoor Union General Secretary Thomas Reddy said that women face lot of troubles in commuting to work and going back home and this service will make their travel safer and faster. (ANI)

