Women Congress workers protest against Haryana CM Khattar's comment on Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday protested against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his comment on Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The protestors led by Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sharmishtha Mukherjee also attempted to burn an effigy of Haryana Chief Minister but were prevented by security forces.Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said, "Haryana Chief Minister Khattar has made anti-women comments earlier too. It shows that he has no respect for women. This is a misogynist attitude. If a state Chief Minister has such an attitude, then how can we expect women's empowerment in that state?"Newly inducted Congress leader Alka Lamba was also part of the march.Earlier on Sunday, while addressing an election rally, Khattar had called Sonia Gandhi a "Mari Hui Chuhiya" (a dead mouse).The Haryana Chief Minister said: "After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family.""We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)... But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui. This is their condition," he added. (ANI)