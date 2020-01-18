Women continue to hold protest against CAA, NRC in Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Women continue to hold a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Ghanta Ghar here even as women continue to protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Women here are protesting and singing the National Anthem, holding the tricolour flags in their hands. The number of women joining the agitation here is continuously increasing.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of women staged a sit-in protest in Prayagraj, to express their discontent over the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).The district administration had also filed an FIR against some of the protesters in a bid to remove them from the area. However, the protesters continued to occupy the space.To spread the message of brotherhood and patriotism, the protestors, mostly Muslim women had decked the venue with a collage of Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, who have sacrificed their lives for the Indian independence movement, along with the Indian tricolour flag.Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)