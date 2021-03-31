Women finally on road to empowerment in Yogi's UP

The scenario has, however, changed in the recent past with the Yogi Adityanath government aggressively working in a planned- and phased-manner to ensure women empowerment through the effective implementation of its various women-centric schemes and policies at the grassroots level in the state.

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Women empowerment is a phrase that has been much used but sparsely implemented in the rural interiors of the Hindi heartland, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh began to financially support women in the state as they need motivation for all-round growth, development and prosperity.

"Women make up not only more than half of the world's population but also half of its potential. Thus, it is not practical that their voices go unheard at the highest levels of decision making," said a government spokesman.

The state government, continuing its thrust on pro-women, pro-rural and pro-poor initiatives, has always laid special emphasis on the welfare of women and empowerment of daughters in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the government has also taken constant measures to establish a secure environment for the women by implementing a powerful safety mechanism in the state.

The chief minister said that working for the welfare of women, his government also proposed Rs 200 crore for its new initiative -- ‘Mahila Samarthya Yojana' to push women and daughters on to the path of development.

With this, a provision of Rs 32 crore has also been proposed for a special drive to strengthen women by establishing Mahila Shakti Kendras across the state.

The government, providing all assistance, has also so far facilitated marriage of more than one and a half lakh daughters in the state under the ‘CM Samoohik Vivah Scheme' and has successfully encouraged girls belonging to poor families from all sections below the poverty line.

For improved implementation of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana which played a vital role in encouraging the birth of daughters in the state and ensuring bright future of women, Rs 1200 crores were earmarked in the state's budget for the year 2021-22.

Under this scheme, a total of 6.94 lakh daughters have been benefited, the government spokesman said.

Understanding the importance of the untapped energy of women in his state, the Yogi Adityanath government also appointed female banking agents in 58,000 village panchayats, known as Banking Sakhis.

These women are associated with women's self-help groups in villages and the banks.

Besides, to boost ‘self-reliance' in women, the government has successfully linked over one crore women to more than 10 million SHGs.

The government also proposed a provision of Rs 100 crore to resolve the problem of malnutrition among women and children under the Mukhya Mantri Saksham Suposhan Yojana.

Apart with this, provisions of Rs. 4094 crores and Rs. 415 crores have been made for the Nutritional Programme and National Nutrition Campaign.

Right from enforcing strict law and against female foeticide, celebrating the birth of girl child, vaccination, rewards and recognition of meritorious students, free education till graduation, marriage, health and hygiene, safety and security and promoting self-help groups (SHGs these steps have undoubtedly given a 360-degree umbrella to half the population of the state.

The ODOP scheme and the MSME sector has also provided a cushion to women, aspiring to be entrepreneurs and wanting to start their own business.

"Most of the handicrafts in the districts are done by women and the ODOP scheme has put them in the forefront with the MSME sector providing necessary help," said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary MSME.

The results are promising with the females of the state now coming to the front and leading by examples in various spheres of development.

--IANS

