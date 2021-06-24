Women in Rajasthan jails to wear blue saree instead of white

Speaking to IANS, he said that the decision will be implemented with effect from June 30.

However, Rajasthan is making a fresh start in this direction by changing the colour of the uniform of these women jail inmates who will drape a blue coloured saree instead of white one, said Rajasthan jail DG Rajeev Dasot.

"All women convicts in Rajasthan Jails will wear sky blue coloured saree. There will be no white coloured sarees for women prisoners any more. The white coloured saree brings in depression among women prisoners and hence the decision," he told IANS.

The women prisoners are already sad after coming to jails, missing their families and kids and white colour adds more to their miseries and hence comes a change, he said.

Besides this decision, many other reform measures are being taken by jail administration.

First among it is the opening of six petrol pumps in the state which will be operated by jail inmates. This decision has been taken to turn jail inmates self-reliant, said Dasot.

Next in series is the allotment of barracks for prisoners on the basis of their alphabets. Earlier, the inmates were given barracks on the wish and will of jail administration.

However, from now onwards, the prisoners will be allotted barracks on the basis of the alphabetical order, he added.

