Women-led startup develops low cost bandwidth

The Ministry of Science and Technology in a statement said the wireless product called 'Giga Mesh' could enable telecom operators to deploy quality, high-speed rural telecom infrastructure at five times lower cost. Rural connectivity customers and defence customers who have already signed up for pilots would soon witness the demonstration of this product by Astrome.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) 'Astrome', a women-led startup, has developed an innovative wireless product that gives fibre-like bandwidth at fraction of the cost of fibre. This helps telecom operators deliver reliable low-cost internet services to suburban and rural areas.

The deep tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and supported by DST-ABI Woman Startup Programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, proved their millimeter-wave multi-beam technology in the laboratory in 2018, for which the company has been granted a patent in India and the US.

Indian Institute of Science played a critical role by helping us connect with investors, providing business mentorship, and giving us space to conduct our product field trials, said Neha Satak, Co-founder and CEO at Astrome, while recalling a week-long trip organised under the DST-ABI woman startup initiative which provided her with valuable inputs from the US VC ecosystem to prepare for the launch in the US market.

Astrome also received the ITU SME Award for the Most Promising Innovative Solution in Connectivity, a major recognition for this product from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). They also got selected by a prestigious 5G accelerator programme called Evo Nexus (sponsored by Qualcomm) which will help them launch their product in the global market.

The Multi-beam E-band product, Giga Mesh, packs six Point-to-Point E-band radios in one, thereby distributing the cost of the device over multiple links and hence reduces capital expenditure. The radio provides long-range and multi-Gbps data throughput at each link. Features like automatic link alignment, dynamic power allocation between links, and remote link formation help operators achieve significant operating expenditure cost reduction.

Astrome is currently conducting a field trial at the Indian Institute of Science (university campus). In this field trial, the company has already achieved data streaming at multi-Gbps speeds across the campus.

Since then, the technology has been converted to a powerful and scalable product called Giga Mesh, which could solve much of the last mile connectivity telecom needs of our country. The product has been proven on the field and also integrated with partner products for its upcoming commercialisation.

Reaching internet access to remote places in countries like India is difficult because laying fibre is too expensive. There is a need for wireless backhaul products that can deliver low cost, high data capacity and wide reach. Currently available, wireless backhaul products either do not provide sufficient data speeds or the required range or are very expensive to deploy.

--IANS

miz/khz/dpb