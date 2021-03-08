Women MPs seek passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Chhaya Verma, MP from Congress said, "Time has come that women get reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament, but the government is talking of 'Beti Padhao' but the situation of daughters is not good."

Chhaya Verma, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Fauzia Khan and other MPs demanded the reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assemblies.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the International Women's Day, the chair allowed the women MPs to speak on the occasion on several issues.

BJP MP Saroj Pandey said that the government is trying to curb discrimination against women. Abolishing of the instant Triple Talaq and the efforts on 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' are being made in this direction, she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena said that 24 years after the first talk of Women Reservation Bill, the Bill has not seen the light of the day after being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

While Congress MP Ami Yagnik said the women got representation in Panchayats due to the effort of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, while BJP MPs Seema Dwivedi and Sampatiya Uike hailed the government for the work being done to empower women.

The Women's Reservation Bill -- The Constitution 108th Amendment Bill, 2008 -- is pending in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 9, 2010. The Bill proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.

