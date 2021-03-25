Women officers to get permanent commission

A career in the Army comes with many trials. It becomes more difficult when society puts responsibility of childcare and domestic work on women, the Supreme Court said while pronouncing its verdict, and we allow these petitions with a number of directions.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court of India on Thursday ruled that women officers will be considered for permanent commission subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by women officers for permanent commission in Indian Army and Navy.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that the evaluation criteria adopted by the Indian Army to consider the grant of permanent commission for women to be "arbitrary and irrational'.

The top court held that the evaluation criteria adopted by the Army to benchmark the women officers with the lowest credentials of their male counterparts and to freeze their ACR evaluation at the fifth or 10th year of their service to be 'arbitrary and irrational', causing women officers 'systemic discrimination'.