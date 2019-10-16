Women officers to review UP schemes for women

The Chief Minister, at a meeting held here late on Tuesday evening, said that three-member teams of women officers would visit their allocated districts on October 18, 19 and 20. They will make women aware about the schemes and also collect feedback.

The officers will submit a detailed report to the state government on various schemes before October 25, when the 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana' is scheduled to be launched in the state.

"All officers should inform women across the state about this new scheme and make them aware of its benefits. They will also inform the women about other schemes launched by the government as well," he stated.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the schemes launched by various departments regarding the development of women. He said women were unaware of several schemes launched for their welfare and progress. Emphasing that it was necessary to make people aware of the government schemes and programmes, Yogi said seminars should be organised to enlighten women about the Ujjwala scheme as well as the new law against 'triple talaq'. The Chief Minister told the officers that if they detected any discrimination against women, they should make them aware of their rights and the empowerment programmes of the government. He pointed out that during the review meetings, it was found that several schemes were confined to the departments and had not reached the people. "We need to reach the common people effectively," he stated. Apart from 'Mission Indradhanush', controlling maternal and infant mortality rates and running 'Anganwadi' centres in districts, there were many other government schemes that were designed for the benefit of women. The Chief Minister said women and girls should also be made aware about their safety. "We should present our plans as events to ensure that more and more people get information about government schemes," he said. He said the Central and state governments have launched 50 schemes for the empowerment of women. The Chief Minister further directed the officers to ensure effective implementation of Women Power Line -- 1090, women helpline -- 181 -- and activate the anti-Romeo squads to provide security to women. The nodal officers will also review the complaints lodged by women on the Chief Minister's portal.