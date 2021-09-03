Women only pink city buses in Indore to have women drivers, conductors

On Thursday, while speaking to ANI Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL), in charge Sandeep Soni said that the training has been given to two women who will drive the pink bus on BRTS."The pink (city) bus is women-centric, where the passengers will be only women who can avail this bus service. Women conductors were already present and now we have appointed women bus drivers as well. Their trial has been completed and will formally start from Monday," said, Soni."The route of BRTS is different. The bus has to be driven inside the railing, stopped at the bus stop, so special training has been given to drive them. Dealing with minor mechanical problems has also been taught during the training," he added.The two bus drivers who are appointed are Archana Katare and Ritu Narwale."The training was scheduled for 15 days but completed within 13 to 14 days. Earlier I learned to drive on my personal vehicle, then I joined an organisation as a driver where I passed my training within three months. I worked for a five-star hotel in Indore for 3 years as a driver and then shifted to another hotel but I left the job amid the pandemic due to the safety of my family. And now I am appointed as a driver in pink," Archana Katare one of the women bus drivers told ANI. (ANI)