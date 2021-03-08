Women played great role in nation building: Andhra Guv

"Women in our country have always played a great role in nation building and in upholding national integrity, peace and harmony. Women have always been an inspiration to society," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said women played a great role in nation building.

Conveying his best wishes on Women's Day, the Governor said they have been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus as frontline health workers, scientists and doctors.

"In our society, women play an undisputed leadership role in the family tradition and in nation building," Harichandan noted.

According to the Governor, women shoulder greater responsibilities with forbearance and called it a gift from God to them.

