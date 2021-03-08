Women police to lead from the front on Monday

Lucknow Commissioner of Police Dhruv Kant Thakur, said that at all prominent crossings, women police personnel will be leading from the front and will distribute flowers to female commuters.

Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) Women police personnel in Lucknow are leading from the front, taking charge at some of the major intersections of the city on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Fifteen crossing have been identified which includes, among others, Atal Chowk (Hazratganj), 1090, Gole Market, Polytechnic, Kamta (Shaheed Path), Kapoorthala, Engineering College.

"Every day these women cops are performing their duties as an individual and police officer. This is just to give the message to the public that they are working shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts," he said.

He further said that the presence of women police brigade in form of pink patrol fleet and pink booths dotting the state capital, have given a new perspective to policing and Lucknow has become the first city in the state, to get a pink patrol fleet under the smart city project.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had flagged off 100 two-wheelers and 10 SUVs driven by woman cops in October 2020.

Pink booths that have come up all over the city have women police and cater to women complainants who are hesitant to walk in a police station.

DCP women crime, Ruchita Chaudhury said that women help desk had been set up in police stations and when a women complainant walks in, they are attended by a female staff.

Under Mission Shakti, 112-UP is providing night escorts for which PRV Vans have been commissioned and in all 300 female PRV Vans are running in the state and to create awareness amongst the women, they are running awareness programmes all over, said a senior official.

--IANS

amita/rs