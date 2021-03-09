Women recite 'Shiva Tandava Stotra' at Assi Ghat in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 9 (ANI): To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, women in large numbers gathered at Varanasi's Assi Ghat to recite the Shiv Tandav Stotra.



During Ganga Aarti, the simultaneous recitation by thousands of women echoed on the banks of the River Ganges.

"A total of 1008 women recited Shiv Tandav Stotra at Assi Ghat. I am feeling proud to be part of it. Its aim is to be spread positivity," said a participant.

The women were dressed in a combination of red-white and green-white sarees.

The event was organised by the Foundation for Holistic Development in Academic Fields of Mumbai.

The event took place following all the safety guidelines of Covid-19.

Those who witnessed the recitation said it was unique experience. (ANI)