Women safety during New Year celebrations is our top priority: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal said that women safety remains the top priority during New Year celebrations in the national capital.

As the people who have gathered in the Connaught Place area to welcome New Year 2020 started to disperse, Eish Singhal said, "As the dispersal is going on and people are now going back, women safety remains our top priority," said Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi.



"We are keeping a check on drunken driving, rash driving and stunt biking and our picket is keeping an eye on violators," he added.

Hundreds of people thronged to Connaught Place at midnight in the heart of national capital to celebrate the new year with joy and fervour. (ANI)