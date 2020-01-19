Women stage sit-in against CAA in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Women from across Guwahati on Sunday staged a sit-in against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act and were raising slogans denouncing the law.

The protestor were also raising slogans against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



They were seen holding placards that read, 'We oppose CAA', 'Assam Never Accept CAA', 'We want jobs, not immigrants'.

"Women from across the city are protesting here. We want to say one thing to the people who gave 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogans, that the daughters of Assam reject CAA. We don't want foreigners here. We have already requested the Assam government but nothing has been done," a protestor told ANI.

"We still request the Assam government that if it is still possible to scrab down the act then please do it. It is a threat to Assam and the indigenous identity of the state," she added.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

