Women to have ownership of house in rural UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that in the second phase of 'Mission Shakti', the registration of Gharauni (document certifying ownership of a residential accommodation in rural areas), will be done in the name of a woman in the family.

Lucknow, Feb 24 (IANS) In a landmark decision, women in rural areas in Uttar Pradesh will now get the ownership of their house.

The government spokesman said that this step will empower woman to a great extent and give them a sense of security and financial stability.

The chief minister has also ordered setting up of a Mahila Thana in the rural areas for speedy redressal of complaints lodged by women. He also said that women self-help groups should be given the charge of maintaining community toilets in rural areas at the earliest.

Programmes under the second phase of Mission Shakti will now begin from February 26 view of the International Women's Day on March 8.

The chief minister has directed district magistrates to prepare a road map for the next year to continue the programme even after April 2021.

Manoj Kumar Rai, director, women welfare department and nodal officer, Mission Shakti, said, "Women and girls still suffer discrimination and gender inequality. Effective communication helps overcome these situations."

He said that a special social and behavioural change communication module has been prepared and public awareness programmes will be conducted through this in March.

The discussion will also focus on the women cyber-crime cell, cyberbullying and cyber stalking, setting up a woman safety committee under community policing, facility for first aid at women help desks, release of very old inmates and those who are physically disabled from jail.

--IANS

amita/in