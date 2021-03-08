Women's Day: Women in UP get priority for Covid jab

Women over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities would be given first preference while administering Covid-19 vaccine.

Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) To mark the International Women's Day on Monday, the state health department of the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to prioritise women for its vaccination drive against Covid-19, even reserving some facilities for them.

Those who have not registered for the drive, too, would be allowed to get the shots at any government centre.

In Agra, the drive would be a women-only affair at three facilities -- district hospital, Lady Lyall hospital and Etmadpur community health centre.

Men would be given the vaccination at other centres.

Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.C. Pandey said, "On Women's Day, we have made arrangements to give priority to women for vaccination. At three centres, only women staffers will be administering the vaccine and that too only to women. Men will not be allowed at those facilities."

At other centres in various districts, medical officials have directed the concerned officials to give priority to women for Covid vaccination.

--IANS

amita/dpb