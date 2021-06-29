Women's safety top priority, says Andhra CM

Speaking at an event to raise awareness on women's protection app 'Disha' at Gollapudi, he stressed on this issue in the light of the recent gang rape on the banks of Krishna river.

Amaravati, June 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said women's safety is the top priority of the state government.

Reddy said the app will be of great use to women and directed officials to carry out door-to-door campaigns about its protective nature and ensure that every woman downloads it.

"The unfortunate incident that took place at Prakasam Barrage has enraged us and we decided to create awareness on Disha App, which can protect girls and women in danger by alerting police," said the Chief Minister.

According to Reddy, women police officers and volunteers should be ambassadors for this awareness campaign.

"Over 17 lakh people have already downloaded the Disha App and it would reach one crore downloads the App has also received four national awards," the CM noted.

The government developed the app in such a fashion that an alert would be sent to the police control room when a woman or girl in distress shakes the smartphone with the app thrice or touches the SOS button.

'Track My Travel' is another app option for safety and guidance during journeys.

"Safety and security of women shall not be compromised. 18 Disha police stations have already been set up in the state and the Disha Act has been brought in , the government had brought 900 mobile patrolling teams which were also set up especially in those sensitive areas," he added.

