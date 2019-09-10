Won't go with Cong, will contest on all seats on own: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra leader Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has clarified that his party will not enter into an alliance with Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

He said that despite his party reaching out to Congress for forging an alliance there is no response from the party.



"We had our meeting 2 days back and the issue was discussed at length. One of our senior leaders has approached Congress with the proposal that we will fight on 144 seats and Congress can contest on the same number of seats. However, there is no response," said Prakash Ambedkar.

"Congress has no interest in defeating BJP and Shiv Sena and only wants to save its skin and not to land in jail," he added.

"We will not go with the Congress and will contest on 287 seats on own," said Ambedkar.

Last week on Friday, AIMIM announced to break ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution. Both parties contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance. Assembly polls are due in October-November in the state. (ANI)

