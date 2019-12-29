Won't tolerate political disruptions in varsities: HRD Min

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) With the anti-CAA protests continuing in a number of universities, Union HRD minster Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said educational institutions should be kept outside the purview of politics and warned that the Central government would not tolerate such disruptions in institutes of learning.

"The Narendra Modi government won't tolerate such disruptions (in educational institutions (under any circumstances," he said.

According to the minister, "anyone is free to take part in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of the ambit of such activities".

Pokhriyal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "well-wisher" of the country's Muslim community, and opposition parties like the Congress were engaging in a campaign of misinformation. He particularly blamed the Congress, accusing it of having divided the country on the basis of religion. The Union Minister termed the protests against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as "unfortunate" and said it was an indication of the state government losing its grip on the law and order situation. ssp/vd