Wonderful coincidence that Australia Day is India's Republic Day: Australian PM Morrison

"What a wonderful coincidence it is of our history that January 26 Australia Day is India's Republic Day! A national day shared between friends," Morrison said in a video message on Twitter adding that Canberra and New Delhi share more "than just a national day"."We pursue the same ideals -- the ideals of democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity (and) building a world on these same ideals. Our history is long and our connections are many. With each year, we become even closer. The global pandemic has not divided us but has made us appreciate these shared ideals even more," he added.Calling Indian Prime Minister Modi, a good friend, Morrison said the two prime ministers signed a comprehensive and strategic partnership, which is "a major step forward" for trade and investment, defence and scientific partnerships."It speaks to our trust in each other. Our common interests and common values. We keep nurturing the people to people ties -- the threads that bind us together," he said."One of the things we celebrate on Australia Day is our diversity. Today there are more Australians with Indian ancestry than ever before -- great citizens and great neighbours adding another dimension to our shared Australian story," Morrison added.The Prime Minister said Australia is looking forward to welcoming "more of our Indian friends, families, students and residents" to the country 'when we get to the other side of this pandemic'.In conclusion, he called India 'one of our truest friends'."(Australia and India) are closer than we have ever been. While we celebrate our nation on #AustraliaDay today, I also extend my best wishes to my good friend @narendramodi & all Indians on #RepublicDay," Morrision captioned the video on Twitter further writing 'Best wishes for Republic Day' in Hindi with using hashtag #dosti.Australian Foreign minister Marise Payne extended greetings on the occasion and wrote, "As natural partners guided by shared democratic ideals it is appropriate Australia and India celebrate Australia Day and Republic Day today," Payne wrote on Twitter.She added, "Wishing the people of India a joyous and peaceful Republic Day."Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message wished India "Happy Republic Day" and reiterated his plan to visit the country later this year. "Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," he said."Today, as India celebrates Republic Day and the birth of Constitution that established your nation as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world. I want to offer my sincere greetings, to a country that is very close to my heart," he further said.Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also on Tuesday sent messages of felicitations on the occasion of the Republic Day of India to their counterparts President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)