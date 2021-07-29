Won't accept takeover by use of force in Afghanistan: Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Replying to questions of the members in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday said that there must be a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan and there cannot be a takeover of the war-torn country by use of force.

Replying to a supplementary question asked by Swapan Dasgupta on China talking to Taliban, Jaishankar said, "There can not be a military solution, there can not be a takeover by use of force in Afghanistan. We will work with international community to ensure that political negotiations for a settlement are pursued seriously and we would never accept an outcome which is decided by force." he said.