Won't allow cynical encashment of public anger to trigger violence: J&K police

Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they are keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.

"We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn't allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets," the police said in a statement.