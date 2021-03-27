Won't allow Kanyakumari transshipment project: TN CM

Palaniswami, who was campaigning for the AIADMK and BJP candidates in the district, said that local sentiments are not in favour of the project and, therefore, it would not be allowed.

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday assured the people of Kanyakumari district that the Central government's International Container Transhipment Terminal project would not be allowed to come up.

He travelled the district on Saturday addressing people at several places, including Thovalai and Panagudi.

Taking a dig at the opposition DMK and its ally Congress, Palaniswami told the voters, "The opposition parties are notorious for misleading the electorate through false information, but I assure you that the Kanniyakumari Container Transhipment Terminal project will not be allowed here."

With the Lok Sabha bypoll in Kanyakumari scheduled on April 6, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister asked the people to vote for BJP candidate and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. He said that voting for the ruling parties at the state and the Centre results in better coordination for delivery of welfare schemes.

