Won't meet Sidhu till he resolves issues with CM: Punjab minister

In a statement, Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcome.

Chandigarh, July 20 (IANS) Punjab Minister Brahm Mahindra on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new state unit President but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him," said Mohindra, adding that Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and he is duty bound to follow him.

Besides being the CLP leader, the Chief Minister also heads the cabinet of which he is a part, said the minister, making it clear that unless the newly-appointed state chief chief sorts out all issues with Amarinder Singh, there was no possibility of him (Mohindra) meeting him personally.

"We have a collective responsibility and hence, I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed President till issues between him and the CM are resolved," added Mohindra.

The 'differences' between the Chief Minister and Sidhu continued despite the party high command appointing Sidhu despite opposition by the former over his appointment just months ahead of the state going to the Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister has so far not congratuled Sidhu for his appointment. Also Sidhu, as a courtesy, has not gone to meet to meet him.

Both have been holding meetings with the leaders owing allegiance to them just to show their strength.

--IANS

vg/vd