Won't permit 'experiments with faulty ventilators': Bombay HC

Aurangabad (Maharashtra), June 3 (IANS) In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has said that it would be the responsibility of the Centre in case any faulty ventilators supplied by a Gujarat company through the PM CARES Fund cause deaths of Covid-19 patients.

In its verdict on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice B.U. Debadwar said that they would "not permit experimentation of ventilators which have undergone major repairs in treating the patients, since this would be causing a risk/health hazard to the patients, and unfortunately, the use of such ventilators may cause loss of life, which must be averted".