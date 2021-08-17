Won't pose threat to any country, will ensure women's rights under Islamic law, say Taliban

In the first presser in the capital city after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul."We want to establish a government that includes all sides," Mujahid said, adding that they want an end to the war.Older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes.Answering a question about differences between 1990s Taliban and present time, Taliban spokesperson said "the ideology and beliefs are the same because they're Muslims, but there is a change in terms of experience--they're more experienced and have a different perspective."The Taliban spokesperson assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."Mujahid said they have pardoned everyone and will not take revenge against anyone, including former military members and those who worked with the foreign forces. "No one will search their houses," he said, as quoted by TOLO.The spokesperson said, "They want all media outlets to continue their activities. "They have three suggestions: No broadcast should contradict Islamic values. They should be impartial, no one should broadcast anything that goes against our national interests."Over security of diplomatic missions, Mujahid said that the security of foreign embassies is important to them and they pledge that the embassies will be completely safe."The security of embassies in Kabul is of crucial importance to us. We would like to assure all foreign countries that our forces are there to ensure the security of all embassies, missions, international organizations, and aid agencies," he added.The spokesperson also informed that Taliban deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has returned to Afghanistan.Earlier today, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. (ANI)