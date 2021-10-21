Won't rest till we root out militancy from J&K: Manoj Sinha

Addressing the police commemoration function at Zeewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, Sinha said: "Those involved in the killings of civilians, minority community members have to pay a heavy price.

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he will not rest till militancy is rooted out from the Union Territory.

"If someone tries to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, we will give befitting reply. The J&K police is fighting on multiple fronts to keep peace," he added.

"Security forces and the administration will not rest till militancy is eradicated from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

In an obvious reference to the neighbouring country, the Lt. Governor said: "If someone tries to disrupt peace in J&K, they will be dealt with sternly and there will be a befitting reply from our side."

Lauding the local police, Sinha said be it fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing Covid appropriate behaviour, maintaining law and order or fighting militancy, the police are on the forefront.

"The Jammu and Kashmir police is not popular in the Union Territory only but in the entire country for its capabilities and responsibilities", he said.

He appealed the civil society and other prominent citizens of J&K to raise voice against civilian killings in Kashmir.

"Condemning the heinous and inhuman killings of civilians with one voice will help the administration, police and other security forces to speed up their operations against militants," the Lt. Governor asserted.

He announced that Srinagar will soon have a hostel cum school facility for the children of police martyrs.

