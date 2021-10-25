Won't tolerate attempt by Bar Associations to put pressure on judges: SC

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and A.S. Bopanna, taking strong objection to the boycott call made by the Jaipur Bar Association, said the top court will not tolerate attempts of Bar associations to pressurise judges.

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday observed that lawyers' association and advocates cannot put pressure a Chief Justice to change the roster of a judge.

The bench asked the Rajasthan High Court Registrar General to submit a report on the incident that took place on September 27, along with resolution of the Bar Association abstaining from work on the same day.

Counsel representing the Jaipur High Court Bar Association submitted before the bench that there was no strike on September 27, instead there was some disagreement between the sitting judge and the lawyers, in connection with refusal on an urgent listing of a petition seeking protection for a lawyer.

Insisting that there was no strike that day, the counsel added an application was made to the single judge, in connection with petition wherein threat to lawyer's life was cited, to list the matter.

He added that the judge didn't agree leading to some disagreement. The counsel further contended that the Chief Justice took up the matter, and added that the media misreported the events.

At this, Justice Shah orally remarked: "How can advocates request for changing the roster of single judge. No Bar association can pressurise the Chief Justice to change the roster." The bench added that the Chief Justice is the master of the roster.

The top court was hearing a petition wherein it had issued contempt notice to the office bearers of the Bar Association of the Rajasthan High Court Jaipur Bench for boycotting high court's single judge bench, as a part of the strike. The association demanded change in roster of the single judge concerned -- removal of criminal matters.

The bench told the association's counsel that advocates, and the Bar association cannot compel the Chief Justice to change the roster. The Bar association counsel sought time to file a reply to bring on record facts in the matter.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 16. Before adjourning the matter, the bench asked Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

--IANS

ss/vd