'Won't you want to become captain?' TS Singh Deo on Chhattisgarh Congress crisis

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress for a change of leadership, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that it is natural for a team player to desire for the captain's role. The minister, however, said that ultimately he will carry out whatever responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command.



Speaking to ANI during his Delhi visit, Singh Deo said, "If a person plays in a team then doesn't he think about becoming the captain? Won't you want to become one?"

"Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it's about his capabilities. The High Command takes a decision," the Chhattisgarh minister said.

Singh Deo also dismissed as false reports about any existing pre-agreement about the sharing of Chief Ministerial berth.

"Congress never spoke about 2.5 years formula," he said.

However, he said there existed a "healthy rivalry" between him and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel adding that "any position of power is not fixed."

"Party never spoke about 2.5 years formula. This was just a media speculation. The High Command decides roles for people in the party and we carry out those responsibilities," said the minister.

Speaking on his rivalry with Baghel, Deo said that "there is rivalry even among siblings."

"He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed. Healthy competitions take place. I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the High Command," Singh Deo said.

The minister was in Delhi to meet party General Secretary KC Venugopal amid the reported ongoing power tussle between him and Bhagel.

On Wednesday, Baghel had said he would step down from his post whenever party interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi order him to do so.

"I will step down when Sonia and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about 2.5 years plan are trying to bring political instability but will never succeed," he told reporters when he reached Raipur after his visit to Delhi. (ANI)

