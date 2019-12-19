Woollens, angithi for Lord Krishna at Mathura temple to beat the winter chill

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The sudden dip in temperature across the northern region of the country has left the people worried not just for their own well being but for their Gods too and therefore precautionary measures are being taken for them as well.

In the Radha Vallabh Mandir and other prominent temples in Mathura, Lord Krishna has been covered with not just blankets but also woollen gloves, socks and warm clothes.Not satisfied with just this, the temple administration has also put an angithi (coal brazier) for the Lord's comfort."The devotees coming inside the temple get pleased after seeing the arrangements made for Lord Krishna for winters. They are glad that their God is being taken care of in the same way as they take care of themselves," Pandit Mohit Goswami, the priest at the Radha Vallabh Mandir told ANI here.A regular devotee at the temple said that these 'angithis' and woollen clothes were a part of the elaborate arrangements made according to the season at the Radha Vallabh Mandir each year."I am a regular visitor to the temple, every year the Lord is made to wear warm clothes, including gloves, and socks. The attire of the Lord is changed according to the season in this temple," she said."Apart from all this a special atar (fragrance), which provides heat during the winter months is applied to the Lord and is also used for massaging him," she added. (ANI)