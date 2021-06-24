Work on Central Vista Project going as per schedule, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that work on the Central Vista Project is going as per the schedule after a visit to the site on Thursday.



"Work is on schedule. Quick progress being made. The new look Central Vista Avenue, with a judicious mix of modern with traditional, will redefine the heart of the city. More public spaces. Easier public access. Greener and better," said Puri in a tweet.

Lauding the workers for giving shape to architectural heritage, Puri in another tweet said, "Toil and perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations. I visited the Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament sites to take stock today. Happy to inform the 'Vidvaans' that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!"

In December 2020, the Central Vista Development project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in Delhi, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan, and Udyog Bhavan.

The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office, and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice-President Enclave.

The construction work for the project is being carried out since January 5, 2021, after the top court dismissed petitions challenging the project. (ANI)

