Work on Indian Institute of Skills in Gujarat to begin soon

The state has allotted around 20 acres of land for the project, towards which the Tata Education Development Trust will also earmark capital investment.

Gandhinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) With the Gujarat government joining hands with the Tata group to set up Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed village in Gandhinagar, the industry group will shortly commence project work to be executed in the not-for-profit Public Private Partnership mode.

The Labour and Employment Department officials held a meeting with a Tata Group team comprising senior officer HN Srinivas, legal adviser Uday Khare and others.

Additional Chief Secretary Vipul Mittra asked the industrial house to start the work as soon as possible. The Tatas have submitted a plan of action to the department.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone of the proposed IIS at Nasmed. Shah is a Lok Sabha member from Gandhiagar.

In addition to Ahmedabad, the Union government has approved the Indian Institutes of Skills in Mumbai and Kanpur as well.

"The Indian Institutes of Skills are aimed at providing training and developing highly skilled technical manpower to meet the demands in highly specialised areas such as technology and manufacturing trades like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Additive Manufacturing, Augmented Reality, System Integration, Cloud-based Application, Simulation Solutions, Industrial Robots, Big Data Analysis, Factory Automation, Digital Manufacturing, Smart Mechatronics, Predictive Maintenance, Digital Quality & Design, apart from trades related to defence, aerospace, oil & gas," said Mittra.

"The IISs are expected to emerge as premier training institutions on the lines of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and make vocational training aspirational for the youth," the ACS added.

"A minimum of 5,000 students will pass out every year from the Institute five years after it commences operations, with a target to provide placements to 70 per cent of the passouts," added the officer.

--IANS

amc/tsb