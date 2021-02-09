Work starts on 1.4-km Trilokpuri stretch of Delhi Metro Pink Line

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Construction work on the 1.4-km-long Trilokpuri stretch of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line has begun.
"It is expected that the civil work will be completed by the end of March and preliminary trials are expected to start thereafter," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told IANS.
Dayal further stated, "All efforts are being made to expedite the progress of work on this particular stretch."
The work on the small Trilokpuri stretch of Delhi Metro's Pink Line has been pending for about two years and it needs to be seen by when would it be ready for the public.
--IANS
awd/kr