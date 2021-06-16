Work to win trust of people, Congress leader tells frontal organisations in Goa

Panaji(Goa)[India], June 16 (ANI): Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that the party has "a mass base" in Goa and the frontal organisations should reach out to the people and strongly spread the party's message and ideology.



Rao, who is AICC in-charge of Goa, held a virtual meeting with the party's frontal organisations and asked them to play a key role in ensuring that Congress wins the trust and confidence of people.

He asked chiefs of frontal organisations to undertake tour programmes in various constituencies and complete the reorganisation of block committees by July 15.

Rao, who will visit the state soon, asked the Mahila Congress to connect with the women community and highlight the "failures of BJP-led government" in Goa.

He asked the Youth Congress to continue its initiate of helping COVID patients with oxygen and other support.

He alleged that the youth were facing unemployment.

Rao advised Seva Dal to strengthen the social media team and identify issues concerning people.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar and CLP Leader Digambar Kamat were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)