Work towards making police force citizen-friendly: PM Modi to IPS probationers

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on the role of police and the importance of fostering connections with ordinary citizens during his interaction with 126 Indian Police Service probationers of 2018 batch here.



"Prime Minister asked the officers to imbibe service orientation and dedication in their day to day work. He stressed the importance of the police force to be connected with ordinary citizens. He said that each officer should understand citizen's perspective about the police force and work towards making the police force citizen-friendly and approachable," read an official release.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the role of police in crime prevention and as an instrument of social change. In addition, he also emphasised on the role of technology in creating a modern police force.

Lauding the large number in women probationers in the batch, the Prime Minister said, "More number of women in the police force will have a huge positive impact on policing as well as nation-building. (ANI)

