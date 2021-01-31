Worked under pressure like a clerk in coalition govt with Congress, says ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Congress party, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he worked like a "clerk" during the 14-month-long coalition government with Congress, in Karnataka.



Speaking at a JD(S)'s daylong convention held at Bagalkot, Kumaraswamy said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he was not allowed to work according to his wish and was under pressure from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders.

"There was tremendous pressure on me when I was Chief Minister by Siddaramaiah and other Congress Leaders when I was Chief Minister in the coalition government. I was working as a clerk and first division assistant," said Kumaraswamy.

Earlier on January 9, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said the formation of the coalition government with JD(S) was a loss for Congress, and because of which the party lost 14 of its MLAs in the state. (ANI)

