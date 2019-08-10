Working to ensure happy and peaceful Eid: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the government is working towards ensuring a happy and peaceful Eid and that restrictions would be relaxed soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are preparing for Eid. We are ensuring that maximum facilities are provided to the people. People should celebrate Eid without fear, peacefully and happily," Malik told ANI here.He expressed happiness over people coming out of their houses and normalcy returning to the Valley. The Governor said that the government was working towards relaxing the restrictions soon.He said: "I am happy that people have come out of their houses in large numbers. We are trying to loosen up the restrictions before Eid and ensuring that people face no issues."Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, he emphasised that peace and prosperity were on their way to the state.Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Srinagar on August 4, a day before Home Minister Amit Shah announced to repeal Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.However, the government on Friday lifted restrictions in Jammu.The government has been working to reach out to people in the state with official visits and public interactions. Earlier this week National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the state and had lunch with locals in Srinagar. (ANI)