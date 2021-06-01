Working to get ICICI Bank's fake login page blocked: Delhi Police

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Branch on Tuesday said that it is working to get blocked the fake login page of ICICI Bank which was trying to get details of the customers, and also warned people not to share information without verification.

In a tweet, the DCP, Cyber Crime Branch said: "Thanks for sharing. This is a phishing link that takes to a fake ICICI Bank login page designed to harvest gullible user's login credentials. Getting the site blocked and details checked."