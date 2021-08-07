Workshop held on organic farming in Jammu to boost income of farmers

"We have total food security in the Union Territory but now we have to get nutritional security and that can be achieved by organic farming," Professor J. P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST (J&K) told ANI."Farmers, scientists, and post-graduate students have participated in this workshop. Basmati rice, Kala jeera, saffron, honey, Bhaderwah's rajma, every product has a specialty. If a tag of certification is given then its specialty increases, credibility increases," Vice-Chancellor SKUAST added.Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Padma Shree Awardee also spoke on the occasion and discussed the opportunities in organic farming."The demand for organic farming has increased to 30 percent from 20 percent in the international market after covid as people do not want to consume poison," said Tyagi."What value addition can they do with their produce, packaging, and grading. If all these aspects are understood by the farmers, then their income can be increased four times," added Tyagi.At the workshop, stress was laid on providing a good platform to the farmers so that they can sell their produce and increase their income. Discussions were also held on how farmers can do value addition through packaging, branding, and grading. Issues like how the land can be improved, how insects can be eliminated, how small farmers can increase their income and reduce their input, were also taken up.According to the farmers present at the workshop, organic farming is an opportunity for them to double their income."We want a good platform for the farmers so that they can sell their produce. Through these training and workshops, the situation of the farmers will improve," said Tajinder Singh, a farmer.During the technical session of the workshop, there were deliberations on the practical experiences, certification, and scientific interventions in organic farming.It was also announced at the workshop that model showrooms in metro cities by the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department are being planned.Expert lectures were delivered by Padma Shree Bharat Bhushan Tyagi Ji, Sh. Sunil Kandela, Vinod Mehta, Jag Paul Sharma, and J. P. Saini. (ANI)