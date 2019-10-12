Workshop on 'aseptic techniques' held at Military Hospital in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In order to highlight the problem of healthcare-associated infections, a workshop on 'aseptic techniques' was conducted at Military Hospital in Shillong on Saturday.

The said technique is used to minimise the risk of infection by applying the strictest rules.



In the workshop, the nurses highlighted the problem of Health Care-Associated Infection (HCAI) and emphasised on the role of health care workers in its prevention, a statement from the hospital said.

The workshop comprised of presentations by various speakers of different specialities, lecture cum demonstrations, poster exhibition and skill station on aseptic techniques culminating in a quiz programme on the subjects. (ANI)

