Workshop on capacity building initiative conducted in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): A one-day capacity building workshop was organised at the Islamia College Srinagar on Sunday to device vocational and integrated programs in the colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.



Officers from the higher education department, faculties of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and officials from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and principals of government degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir took part in the workshop.

"This workshop was conducted for identifying the area where we can partner with institutions like NTPC and IIM Ahmedabad who have come here in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss what can be done for education quality improvement programs with the principles and vice-chancellors of the universities," said Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvaiz.

"The association of NTPC and IIM Ahmedabad is going to enrich the higher education department of Jammu and Kashmir and colleges to device some vocational and integrated programs of regular degree programs for internships, apprenticeship, leadership programs, faculty development programs," he added.

New pilot projects in vocational courses, apprenticeship training will be introduced to ensure quality education in the union territory.

Along with technical and vocational courses, new short-term technical courses were also introduced in all colleges so that youth can get training in a short period and start their employment and give employment to others too, said Parvaiz.

The pilot project is going to start in one of the colleges in Srinagar and one in Jammu, which will be followed by all the government colleges in the union territory. (ANI)

