World Bank ready to contribute towards Beirut's reconstruction

"The World Bank is fully prepared to engage in any reconstruction project," Xinhua news agency quoted Belhaj as saying on Thursday.

Beirut, June 4 (IANS) Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Group Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, said the global lender is ready to contribute towards the reconstruction of Beirut following the widespread destruction caused by the 2020 twin explosions.

Two huge explosions ripped through the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing about 200 people, injuring at least 6,000 others and leaving 300,000 homeless.

A big part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed in the disaster.

Investigations pointed to the roughly 500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left at the port as the cause of the explosions.

Belhaj's announcement on Thursday came following his meeting with caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan over the World Bank's contributions in the fight against Covid-19 in Lebanon.

Belhaj noted that the World Bank will offer any support needed for Lebanon and the government.

Meanwhile, Hassan said the loans offered by the World Bank give a glimmer of hope for the Lebanon and the people.

Earlier this year, the World Bank had allocated $34 million under the existing Lebanon Health Resilience Project to support the Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

