World Bank urges educational reforms in Lebanon

Dubbed 'Foundations for Building Forward Better: An Education Reform Path for Lebanon', the report published on Monday said "change can be brought only through a comprehensive reform agenda that rests on political will and stakeholder commitment", reports Xinhua news agency

Beirut, June 22 (IANS) In a new report, the World Bank has called on the Lebanese government to quickly reform the country's education sector and increase investment.

Lebanon's years of crises, ongoing political and social unrest, and recent events have led to a largely inefficient education sector that provides low levels of learning and skills, according to the report.

It cited a survey conducted among 231 Finance Ministry officials, central bank officials, and other economists from 53 countries, including all G20 members, on their perspectives on Covid-19 fiscal recovery packages.

Education is among the best fiscal stimulus expenditures, the report quoted the survey as saying.

"Not focusing on and investing in education means missing an opportunity for economic growth and shared prosperity. Such a loss risks the future of generations of children," it said.

An official of Lebanon's Education Ministry reportedly revealed that around 1,800 teachers recently quit their jobs and immigrated to other countries given the sharp drop in the salaries' value amid the collapse of the local currency.

According to the UN, the Port of Beirut explosions on August 4, 2020, led to the partial or complete destruction of at least 163 public and private schools, affecting the continuity of learning for at least 85,000 learners.

