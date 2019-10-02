World is a better place because of Mahatma Gandhi: Indiana Governor Holcomb

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Governor of US State of Indiana Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said the world is a better place because of the 'Father of India' and the principles he propagated and followed.

"There are very few in his class like who are inspirational leaders and lead by example and his influence has been a model and will continue to be for generations to come on how to live and how to serve. He had a vision based on borderless values and world a much better place because of Mahatma Gandhi," Eric Holcomb told ANI here.The Governor while highlighting the relationship between India and Indiana state, said: "In the case of India - Indiana relationship, we cannot spell Indiana without India and 'ana' means to come to India. This relationship is meant to be. I will work each and every day to intensify the relationship to the next level."Expressing his excitement over the upcoming NBA game in Mumbai, Holcomb said that he is looking to cheer for his home team as it clashes with Indian Pacers."First sports, in general, doesn't know any boundaries and basketball has a following we have been eagerly anticipating for the big game with Indian pacers for many months now and I am looking to cheer for my home team far away from home. We will have a great game, in general, is the ultimate ambassador. All the sports bring people together and fans make a huge difference," added Holcomb.Although despite the speculations on whether President Donald Trump will show up at the game or not, the Governor remarked: "I read it that he might show up but will have to stay tuned and we will find out when I will do if he shows up."On Tuesday, Holcomb met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ideas for future collaborations between India and the American state."So honoured to meet @PMOIndia @NarendraModi. We discussed ideas for future collaborations between India and Indiana, including our shared love of sports," the Governor tweeted.NBA India on December 20, 2018, had announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country would be organized in October in Mumbai.The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5. (ANI)