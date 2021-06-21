World is realising benefits and uniting potential of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday.



"The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutan

for his constant passion towards Yoga and support for #YogaDay," he tweeted.

PM Modi made these remarks in reply to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

"Happy to be observing a day that reinforces the importance of health and replenishes our spirit during such stressful times. It reminds me of @narendramodi whose passion pushed him to propose this ancient tradition on the international calendar," PM of Bhutan tweeted.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm.

"From Bhutan to Uzbekistan, and from UAE to Guatemala! 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm," Bagchi tweeted.

Replying to MEA spokesperson, PM Modi tweeted saying, "Indians Missions across the world have marked #YogaDay with great enthusiasm. The Yoga sessions world over drew several people."

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness' and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country. (ANI)