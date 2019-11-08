World is watching us, show them we are one: RSS leader to Muslim professionals

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): RSS leader Krishna Gopal on Friday said the constructive dialogue which was blocked for the past 800 years has been initiated by the Sangh for the nation.

Addressing the Muslim youths here, Gopal said: "A constructive dialogue that was blocked for the past 800 years has been initiated by the Sangh in the larger interest of the country."

RSS, in its series of dialogues with minority groups ahead of Ayodhya verdict, on Friday interacted with Muslim professionals at the Nehru Memorial in the national capital.The senior Sangh functionary stressed that the world is watching us and anti-Indian forces are waiting to see the image of the country tarnished."Gopal Ji told those present in the meeting that the world is watching us. Anti-India people want the image of India should be tarnished. There should be no untoward incident post-Ayodhya verdict. We are appealing to both Hindus and Muslims with equal fervour," said Atif Rasheed, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, who also attended the event.Gopal also reiterated the need to have a smooth relationship between Hindus and Muslims for the sake of the country."BJP may or may not need the Muslims but the country does. All those whose families fought for Independence are ours. We need harmony so that our integrity remains intact," said a source while quoting the RSS leader.The senior RSS functionary also stressed the need to have a cordial relationship with everyone including Pakistan."It is a fact that India is an inclusive society. Exclusivity is a foreign word to its culture. We were united even with hundreds of princely states. We stood united against all odds despite we have thousands of dialects, languages and praying techniques," Gopal said at the meet, as per the source.The RSS leader emphasised the need to bridge the gap between Hindus and Muslims."Youth will work on bridging the divide between Hindus and Muslims. For example, if there is a scholarship, Muslims should not say that it should go to them because they belong to a minority community. Scholarship should be given to all those whose family income is less than the prescribed limit," Gopal was quoted as saying by Rasheed.To dispel myths about RSS, the leader told the guests to not read books about it but to meet the RSS 'pracharaks' or 'swayamsevaks.' (ANI)