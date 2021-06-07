'World knows who has really continued war,' Afghanistan to Pakistan officials

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 (ANI): Afghanistan's foreign ministry has hit back at Pakistani officials for their recent insinuating remarks and pointed out that the world was aware of who really continued the war in Afghanistan to keep its pace and that a blame-game will not be helpful at this critical juncture.



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a virtual speech to the European parliament this week said that there are people within Afghanistan who want to disrupt the peace process in the country. He reiterated the same allegation during the meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon this week in Islamabad.

"(There are people) inside and outside Afghanistan who do not want peace and security. We should be vigilant of such spoilers," Tolo News quoted Qureshi as saying.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the spoilers of peace are those who have rejected the Afghan people and the international community's call by continuing violence.

"Blaming will not prove constructive at this sensitive juncture and peace in Afghanistan that is in favor of countries in the region, especially Pakistan, cannot be ensured by issuing statements and remarks," the ministry said.

The Afghan people and the international community seek practical steps by Pakistan for starting meaningful peace negotiations, the foreign ministry said.

"The recent statement by Pakistan's foreign minister is a clear act of interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs," Tolo News quoted Nematullah Karyab, a member of parliament as saying.

This comes after Foreign ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China an online trilateral meeting on peace in Afghanistan, during which the Chinese foreign minister said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a crucial phase.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the withdrawal of US foreign forces from Afghanistan will complicate the situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

