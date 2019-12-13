World leaders tweet congratulatory messages to Johnson

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) World leaders tweeted congratulatory messages on Friday as UK's Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher's in the 1987 polls.

US President Donald J. Trump wrote on @realDonaldTrump: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on @narendramodi: "Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties." Israel President Reuven Rivlin wrote: "Congratulations to my friend @BorisJohnson! On behalf of the Israeli people and personally, I wish you great success as you continue to serve as PM. I am confident that under your leadership the important relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen." Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Congratulations my friend @BorisJohnson on your historic victory. This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted a picture of him with Johnson and wrote: "Congratulations Johnson on a resounding victory and being returned as UK PM. Looking forward to the stability this brings and a new deal for Oz with the UK. Say g'day to the quiet Britons for us." Ireland leader Leo Varadkar also posted congratulatory message to him on a "formidable personal and political victory. Withdrawal agreement means orderly Brexit, no hard border, Common Travel Area and reciprocal citizens' rights protected". tsb/saurav/pgh/